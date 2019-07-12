Argentine Rocker sentenced to 22 years for abusing minors

Cristian Aldana, lead singer of rock band "El Otro Yo", holds a sign that reads in Spanish "Without a legal defense there is no trial" during his trial for allegations of sexual abuse against minors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, July 12, 2019. The court sentenced Aldana to 22 years in prison for sexually abusing minors. Authorities say the abuses took place from 2001-2008. At the time the victims were 13 to 18 years of age. (AP Photo/Bernardino Avila)