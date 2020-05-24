Indonesian choreographers provide digital stage for dancers

Indonesian dancer Nala Amyrtha performs during a video recording for '"Saweran Online" program on Indonesia Dance Network YouTube channel, at EKI Dance Company studio in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, May 14, 2020. Two Indonesian choreographers are helping fellow dancers who lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus outbreak in the country by setting up aYouTube channel as a platform where dancers, choreographers and dance teachers can perform, then receive donation from viewers. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)