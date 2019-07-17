Camilleri, author of Montalbano detective series, dies at 93

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2005 file photo, Italian author Andrea Camilleri, left, flanked by actor Luca Zingaretti, celebrates his 80th birthday, at the RAI headquarters, in Rome. Camilleri, known for his popular novels and TV series centered on the much-loved inspector Salvo Montalbano, died in Rome, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at age 93. Camilleri was Italy’s most successful writer, but until he was nearly 70 he had been a virtually unknown author of a handful of historical novels set in his native Sicily. (AP Photo/Sandro Pace, file)