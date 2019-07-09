Mexico's treasury secretary resigns, cites interference

This Dec. 14, 2017 photo shows Carlos Urzua during a press conference where he named his cabinet during his unsuccessful run for presidency, in Mexico City. Urzua, named treasury secretary under longtime ally President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, resigned Tuesday, July 9, 2019, complaining of the appointment of unqualified officials by “influential people in the current administration who have clear conflicts of interest.” (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)