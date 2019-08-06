China bans movies, actors from prominent Taiwan film awards

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Chinese director Zhang Yimou holds his award for Best Director at the 55th Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan. China said Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, that it was banning Chinese movies and actors from participating in Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, one of the Asian film industry's most prestigious honors, as Beijing continues efforts to bring economic and political pressure to bear on the island it claims as its own territory. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)