John Coltrane's 'Cousin Mary' dies in Philadelphia at 92

This 2003 photo shows Mary Alexander, John Coltrane's cousin, in front of the John Coltrane house in Philadelphia. Jazz giant John Coltrane’s cousin, who inspired the composition “Cousin Mary” from his landmark album “Giant Steps,” has died in Philadelphia. Mary Lyerly Alexander was 92. Carla Washington of Philadelphia’s Clef Club who is a friend of the family says Alexander died Aug. 31, 2019. (Akira Suwa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)