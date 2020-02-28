Anti-Polanski protesters greet French film awards ceremony

A woman holds a poster reading "I accuse Polanski, the Cesar" near the venue of the Cesar awards ceremony, the French equivalent of the Oscar, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Paris. Women's rights activists protested outside the Paris concert hall where France's film academy is presenting its version of the Oscars and director Roman Polanski's latest film is up for the most awards. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)