Don DeLillo novel 'The Silence' coming in October

FILE - In this April 9, 2008 file photo, author Don DeLillo speaks at "The Time of His Life", A Celebration of the Life of Norman Mailer tribute at Carnegie Hall in New York. DeLillo, known for imagining disaster in “White Noise,” “End Zone” and other works has a novel "The Silence" coming in October that takes place in 2022 amid a digital shutdown in New York City. (AP Photo/Stephen Chernin, file)