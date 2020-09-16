Primate monkeys around with student's phone, takes selfies

This photo taken with panorama mode but the phone wasn't turned, and provided by Zackrydz Rodzi shows a monkey which took a selfie in Batu Pahat in the southern state of Johor, Malaysia on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Rodzi, a Malaysian student whose cellphone was stolen while he was sleeping has tracked down the culprit: a monkey who took photo and video selfies with the device before abandoning it.(Zackrydz Rodzi via AP Photo)