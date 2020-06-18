Lawsuit heard, movies, amusement parks get guidance

New Hampshire Sen. Martha Hennessey (D-Hanover), right, virtually embraces N.H. Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester) as they greet each other prior to a session on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the State House in Concord, New Hampshire. The 24 N.H. Senators met in the N.H. House Chamber while adhering to social distancing rules due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)