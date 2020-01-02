Blackface again mars Philadelphia's troubled New Year parade

Members of the Froggy Carr club march during the Mummers Parade in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Mayor Jim Kenney is sharply criticizing two men who wore blackface while marching in the city's annual New Year's Day parade. The group the men apparently were affiliated with was disqualified from the parade and may face additional penalties. (David Maialetti/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)