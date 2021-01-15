Poet Amanda Gorman, 22, will read at Biden inaugural

In this image provided by Sun Literary Arts, Amanda Gorman, 22, is poses for a photo on Jan. 14, 2019. The country's next inaugural poet is an old pro at ceremonial occasions — and she's only 22. Amanda Gorman has written for everything from a July 4 celebration featuring the Boston Pops Orchestra to the inauguration at Harvard University for school president Larry Bacon. (Kelia Anne/Sun Literary Arts via AP)