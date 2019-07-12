VW, Ford team up to make autonomous, electric vehicles

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2019, file photo Ford Motor Co. President and CEO, Jim Hackett, left, meets with Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Ford and Volkswagen are planning to unveil details about their budding alliance to build mobility services and autonomous and electric vehicles. Executives from both companies are planning to reveal details Friday, July 12. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)