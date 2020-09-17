'Melrose Place' actress headed back to prison for 2010 crash

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2013, file photo, Amy Locane enters the courtroom to be sentenced in Somerville, N.J. The former "Melrose Place" actress who has already served a prison sentence for a fatal 2010 drunken driving crash in New Jersey is headed back behind bars. A state judge on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, agreed with prosecutors that Locane's previous sentences were too lenient and gave the actress an eight-year sentence. (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File