Actor Hosea Chanchez alleges abuse by college ex-official

FILE - This May 20, 2013 file photo shows actor Hosea Chanchez at the LA Premiere of "The Hangover: Part III" in Los Angeles. Chanchez says a friend’s father sexually assaulted him in Alabama when he was 14 years old. Chanchez, who starred in BET’s long-running series “The Game,” identifies his abuser as a college administrator who later worked at a state university in Pennsylvania and faced highly publicized accusations that he harassed and molested several male students. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)