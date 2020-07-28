Tenor Bocelli, who had COVID, says lockdown humiliated him

FILE - In this Sunday, April 12, 2020, Italian singer Andrea Bocelli performs outside the Duomo cathedral, in Milan, Italy. Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who had COVID-19, says the pandemic lockdown in his country made him feel “humiliated and offended” for depriving him of freedom. Bocelli spoke at a panel held on Monday in a Senate conference room, where he was introduced by right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini, who has railed against the government's stringent measures aimed at reining in the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)