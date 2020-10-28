S. Korea's top court upholds 17-year jail term on ex-leader

FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak arrives for questioning over bribery allegations at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in Seoul, South Korea. South Korea’s top court on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, upheld a 17-year prison term imposed on ex-President Lee over a range of high-profile corruption charges, a ruling that will send him back to jail again.(Kim Hong-Ji/Pool Photo via AP, File)