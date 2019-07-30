Prince Harry says he and Meghan will have 2 kids 'maximum'

FILE - In this Wednesday May 8, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England. Prince Harry says he and wife Meghan will have no more than two children because of concerns for the environment. Harry interviewed primatologist Jane Goodall for Vogue magazine, and said becoming a father to baby Archie in May had changed his perspective. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, file)