Moldova's presidential runoff sees big Russia-West divide

Incumbent Moldovan President Igor Dodon speaks to media after casting his vote in the country's presidential election runoff in Chisinau, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Moldovans returned to the polls Sunday for the second round of voting in the country's presidential election, facing a choice between the staunchly pro-Russian incumbent Igor Dodon, and his popular pro-Western challenger, former prime minister Maia Sandu. (AP Photo/Roveliu Buga)