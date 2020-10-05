Belgium's new princess sees no need to be treated as royalty

Belgium's artist and sculptor Delphine Boel smiles during a press conference in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Artist and sculptor Delphine Boel is on the cusp of officially becoming a Belgian princess after a Brussels court on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 ruled in her favor in a decades-old royal paternity scandal pitting her against former King Albert II. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)