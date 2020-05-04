Poland's Chopin piano competition put off till October 2021

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho,left, smiles after being named the winner of the 17th International Frederic Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, Poland. Culture authorities in Poland said Monday, March 9, 2020 that the 18th edition of the international Frederic Chopin Piano Competition will take place Oct. 2-23 in Warsaw with a large participation of pianists from Asia. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski/file)