Trump taps Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019, file photo Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is interviewed on stage at the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. President Donald Trump says he is nominating Brouillette to replace Rick Perry in the top job at the Energy Department. Trump tweets that Brouillette’s experience in that area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional.” (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)