Mary J. Blige to star in first of several "Power" spinoffs

FILE - In this June 23, 2019 file photo, Mary J. Blige arrives at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The end of the hit Starz series “Power” is the beginning of several planned spinoffs, the first featuring Blige. The Grammy-winning singer and actress said the announcement was probably the most exciting thing that would happen to her this year. Blige’s casting in the new show, titled “Power Book II: Ghost,” was announced Friday, July 26 at a TV critics’ meeting. The sixth and last season of “Power” will air in two parts, Starz said. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)