Iran injects gas into advanced centrifuges, violating deal

This Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies appears to show the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 off the coast of Tartus, Syria. Satellite images obtained by The Associated Press on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, appeared to show the once-detained Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya-1 near the Syrian port, despite U.S. efforts to seize the vessel. That's after Gibraltar earlier seized and held the tanker for weeks, later releasing it after authorities there said Iran promised the oil wouldn't go to Syria. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)