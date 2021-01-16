UN: Pandemic reduced migrants by 2 million by mid-2020

FILE - In this April 2, 2020, file photo, a policeman, foreground, accompanies a group of migrant laborers, who came to renew work permits, to a migration centre in St. Petersburg, Russia. A new U.N. report announced on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, estimates that the COVID-19 pandemic reduced the number of international migrants by 2 million by the middle of 2020 because of border closings and a halt to travel worldwide — an estimated 27% decrease in expected growth. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)