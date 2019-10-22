Ronaldo asks US court to dismiss rape case or OK mediation

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, is Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prior to playing their Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Serbia and Portugal, in Belgrade, Serbia. Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers are asking a U.S. judge to order closed-door arbitration or to dismiss a Nevada woman's lawsuit seeking damages on an accusation the soccer star raped her in Las Vegas in 2009. Attorneys representing Ronaldo's accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn't immediately respond Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, to messages about two Oct. 14 court filings in the case stemming from a 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money settlement. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File)