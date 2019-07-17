Sudanese military, protesters sign power-sharing document

FILE - In this Friday, July 5, 2019, file photo, Sudanese people celebrate in the streets of Khartoum after ruling generals and protest leaders announced they have reached an agreement on the disputed issue of a new governing body. The power-sharing agreement reached between Sudan‚Äôs military and pro-democracy protesters last week came after the United States and its Arab allies applied intense pressure on both sides amid fears a prolonged crisis could tip the country into civil war, activists and officials said. (AP Photo/File)