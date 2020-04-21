Virus delays launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines' new network

FILE - In this March 29, 2016 file photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. The Gaines' Magnolia Network will be blooming late because of the coronavirus crisis. The network's planned October launch is being pushed back because of production delays related to COVID-19 disease, it was announced Tuesday. Discovery Inc.'s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the Gaines launches. A new date wasn't immediately announced. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)