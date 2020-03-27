New Mexico cancels national tourism campaign amid COVID-19

FILE - This March 19, 2011, file photo shows visitors hiking the shifting dunes of White Sands National Monument near Alamogordo, N.M. New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer said Friday, March 27, 2020, restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19 have hurt the state's tourism industry and the state has canceled its upcoming spring national campaign. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)