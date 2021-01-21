Judge: NY lawsuit seeking NRA's dissolution can go forward

FILE — In this Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, an attendee at a gun-rights rally wears a hat supporting the National Rifle Association, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. A New York judge on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, denied the National Rifle Association's bid to throw out a state lawsuit that seeks to put the powerful gun advocacy group out of business. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)