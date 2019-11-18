Terry O’Neill, whose images captured ‘60s London, dies at 81

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2014, file photo, Alison Miller, Group Publisher, Los Angeles Confidential and British photographer Terry O'Neill attend the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine and SLS Las Vegas' "Celebrate the Oscars with Jared Leto" reception at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles. O'Neill, whose images captured London's Swinging '60s and who created iconic portraits of Elton John, Brigitte Bardot and Winston Churchill, has died at age 81. O'Neill died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home in London, following a long battle with cancer, according to Iconic Images, the agency that represented him. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)