Phew! Revolting spit and poo brews shown in Swedish exhibit

In this photo dated Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, made available by Disgusting Food Museum, a selection of drinks, including coca leaf liqueur, ant gin, fishy whisky and scorpion vodka along with a squirrel decanter, are on display at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden, that will open Saturday Sept. 5. Each exhibit is considered a delicacy somewhere in the world, but strikes many unaccustomed palates as revolting, and the exhibit curator says humans have always been inventive when it comes to making booze. (Andreas Ahrens / Disgusting Food Museum via AP)