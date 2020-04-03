David Driskell, prominent authority on black art, dies at 88

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, curator Dr. David Driskell takes part in the 50th Anniversary Gala of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art in Washington. Driskell, one of the nation's most influential African American artists and a leading authority on black art, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in a hospital near his home in Hyattsville, Md.. He was 88. (Kevin Wolf/AP Images for Smithsonian's National Museum of African Art, File)