Romania: Fire in COVID-19 intensive care unit kills 10

Firefighting engines and ambulances are stationed outside the hospital in Piatra Neamt, northern Romania, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Romanian officials say a fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients has killed 10 people and critically injured seven others as a blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for people with COVID-19 patients at the public hospital according to the Emergency Situations Inspectorate. (ZIarPiatraNeamt.ro via AP)