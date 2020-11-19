Military pay raise at risk in dispute over Confederate bases

FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2015, file photo a bridge marks the entrance to the U.S. Army's Fort Benning as the sun rises in Columbus, Ga. An annual defense policy measure that has passed Congress every year since the Kennedy administration is in danger of cratering next month over a move by Democrats to rename military bases, such as Fort Benning, that are named after Confederate officers. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File)