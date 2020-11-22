Nigerian soldiers had live ammo during deadly protest

In this photo taken on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, right, speaks with lawyers before a judicial committee, in Lagos Nigeria. Nigeria's army has said after weeks of denial that its troop did fire shots into the air to disperse a large crowd at the Lekki Toll Plaza in Lagos where several peaceful protesters were killed late in October. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)