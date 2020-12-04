Pressure mounts on Biden to make diverse picks for top posts

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, who declined to enter the speaker's race after securing concessions from Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, arrives for the Democratic Caucus leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. At Agriculture and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Fudge and California Rep. Karen Bass, respectively, are being considered by President-elect Joe Biden to be a part of the administration. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)