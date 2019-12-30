Brazil's Bolsonaro keeps far-right entering tough 2nd year

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, a supporter of presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro wears a headband supporting his candidate as he waits with others for election results outside the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil. After one year in office, poor economic results and aggressive rhetoric have turned off many Bolsonaro voters, and only about 30 percent rate his government good or excellent — the lowest first-year performance for an elected president since the 1985 return to democracy. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)