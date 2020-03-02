Vatican sends top 2 sex crimes investigators to Mexico

FILE - In this June 19, 2018 file photo, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, left, and Spanish Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, right, walk in for a press conference, in Santiago, Chile. The Vatican announced Monday, March 2, 2020, that is sending Scicluna and Bertomeu, its top two sex crimes investigators, to Mexico on a fact-finding and assistance mission. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)