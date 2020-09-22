Ranked voting in Maine a go for presidential election

FILE ‚Äì In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballots are prepared to be tabulated in Maine‚Äôs 2nd Congressional District election in Augusta, Maine. A state supreme court decision Tuesday, Spet. 8, 2020, cleared the way for election officials to print ranked choice voting ballots for the first time in Maine‚Äôs presidential election. But there has not been a final ruling on whether the voting system will be used in that contest. (Robert F. Bukaty/File)