Buster Douglas to promote long odds against Tyson to inspire

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 1990, file photo, champion Mike Tyson lies flat on his back after being decked by challenger James "Buster" Douglas, standing in background, as referee Octavio Meyron keeps counting in the 10th round of the scheduled 12-round heavyweight championship bout at the Tokyo Dome. Douglas is marking the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Tyson with a campaign aimed to inspiring others who face long odds. The 59-year-old plans to announce the “42 to 1” initiative at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, alongside city and state leaders and two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin. The effort will include workforce development, diversity and self-help components. (Mitsuru Sakai/Kyodo News via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Buster Douglas will mark the 30th anniversary of his upset boxing victory over Mike Tyson with a campaign aimed at inspiring others who face long odds.

The 59-year-old Douglas joined organizers at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday to announce "42 to 1" anniversary events that will raise funds for workforce development, diversity and self-help programs for at-risk youth.

Two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, a backer of the effort, said Douglas' victory transcended sports to epitomize "nothing less than the triumph of the human spirit."

James "Buster" Douglas is a Columbus native who faced 42-1 odds against Tyson, the reigning undisputed world heavyweight champion when the two fought Feb. 11, 1990, in Tokyo. Douglas prevailed in a stunning upset.

The fight gained renewed attention with an ESPN documentary last year.

