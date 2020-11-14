Trump skips Southeast Asia summit for third year in a row

This image made from a teleconference provided by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) shows U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien, center, with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) during a virtual summit Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. U.S. President Donald Trump skipped a virtual summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts on Saturday, the third year in a row that the U.S. is being represented at a lower level. (VNA via AP)