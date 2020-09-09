Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis

FILE - Kevin Hart poses for photographers at the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level," on Dec. 9, 2019, in Los Angeles. Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis. The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraising event will air Oct. 24. Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)