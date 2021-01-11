Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane's black boxes

Parts of aircrafts found on the waters off Java Island where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet crashed are laid out for inspection, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The search for the black boxes of a crashed Sriwijaya Air jet intensified Monday to boost the investigation into what caused the plane carrying dozens of people to nosedive at high velocity into the Java Sea. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)