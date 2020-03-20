The drive-in, relic of yesterday, finds itself suited to now

FILE - In this June 26, 2014, file photo, movie-goers watch "How to Train Your Dragon 2," at the Saco Drive-In in Saco, Maine. The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the pandemic, some drive-ins are the only show in town. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)