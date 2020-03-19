Conan O'Brien to return to air, with an iPhone from home

FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. O'Brien said he will resume putting out new episodes of TBS' “Conan” on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be cobbled together with O'Brien on an iPhone and guests via Skype. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)