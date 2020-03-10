Weinstein lawyers seek mercy after his 'historic' fall

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein leaves the courthouse during jury deliberations in his rape trial in New York. With Weinstein facing sentencing this week, his lawyers argued Monday, March 9, that the disgraced movie mogul deserves mercy in his New York City rape case because he's already suffered a "historic" fall from grace and is dealing with serious health issues. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)