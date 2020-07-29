Epstein's ex-girlfriend tries late bid to seal testimony

FILE- In this July 2, 2020 file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference in New York, to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell made a last-minute bid Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to stop the public release of her 2016 testimony in a civil case. Her attorney told a Manhattan judge that the depositions by his client should be kept sealed, in part because they are evidence in the criminal case brought against her on July 2. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)