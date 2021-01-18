Inaugural event to celebrate resiliency of Black Americans

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020, file photo, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, of S.C., speaks during a news conference about COVID-19, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Joe Biden brings more Capitol Hill experience than any president in decades. But his transition has stumbled, exposing the challenges of navigating Congress. ‚ÄúA strong belief that my dad drilled into my head: First impressions are lasting, and you don‚Äôt get a second chance to make a first impression,‚Äù Clyburn, the highest-ranking Black lawmaker in Congress and a top Biden ally, said in an interview Thursday, Dec. 17. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)