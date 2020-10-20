'Gimme Some Lovin' rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 1966 file photo, members of the band, the Spencer Davis Group, from top left: Muff Winwood, Pete York and Steve Winwood and Spencer Davis, foreground. British guitarist and bandleader Spencer Davis, whose eponymous rock group had 1960s hits including “Gimme Some Lovin’” and “I’m a Man,” has died at the age of 81. Davis’ agent, Bob Birk, said Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 that he died in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia. (AP Photo, File)